Frustrated Bruce asks for Newcastle ownership decision to be made

Steve Bruce has asked for a decision on the Newcastle takeover bid to be made in the near future so the club can start planning for next season.

The Magpies have been waiting for a number of months to see whether a Saudi-led consortium can buy the club.

However, the Premier League are still yet to approve the bid as they carry out checks on those involved.

It has led to much uncertainty at the club, with players and staff unsure whether they will be at the club next term.

Reports continue to suggest that Bruce will be replaced should the takeover be completed. Therefore, it is difficult for him to look ahead to next year with no guarantees he will be in charge.

Speaking after his side drew 0-0 with Brighton, Bruce requested for a verdict to be reached, telling the BBC: “I think we’ve all waited [long enough]. We all need it. We need a decision to be made.

“Obviously plans have got to be put in place for the summer months and it’s not a big summer.

“We need a decision and the quicker, the better.”

BRUCE “DELIGHTED” WITH BRIGHTON DRAW

Discussing the result at the AMEX Stadium, Bruce said he was happy with what his players delivered after a physically taxing period.

“Considering the problems that we had defensively, to keep a clean sheet and show that kind of performance, I was delighted with it.

“We haven’t got the luxury to rotate. That was our 10th game in 35 days and there was a lot of tired legs out there.

“To be missing five centre halves and two middle of midfield players was a toll on us.

“It was nice to see them roll up their sleeves. We’ve nothing to play for but we got the point and Brighton can’t catch us now. We’ll see where it take us.”

The north east outfit play their final game of the season on Sunday as they host champions Liverpool.