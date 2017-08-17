Chelsea shelve talks with PSG over £25m midfielder deal

Chelsea are reported to have put efforts to sign Grzegorz Krychowiak on hold after the Premier League champions grew frustrated with PSG’s refusal to discuss a deal.

The midfielder is likely to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer, but with Blaise Matuidi on the brink of a €20million move to Juventus, discussions over the sale of Poland midfielder Krychowiak have been put on ice.

Chelsea are reported to have made a £25million bid for the former Sevilla midfielder, but the lack of a response from PSG has forced Antonio Conte’s side to look elsewhere for Nemanja Matic’s replacement, reports L’Equipe.

Kyrchowiak joined the former Ligue 1 champions last summer, but has struggled to hold down a first-team place for Unai Emery’s side last season, featuring in only 19 games for the club.

He has been told he is one of the players likely to be sold off this summer to help balance the books in the wake of Neymar’s world record €222m move from Barcelona.

However, the French paper reckons a deal for Krychowiak could yet be resurrected with both PSG keen to move the player on and Conte desperate to bring in midfield reinforcements.