Frustrated Chelsea stopper to consider future in summer

Asmir Begovic has dropped a huge hint he is ready to quit Chelsea this summer after admitting he is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of first-team football.

The giant Bosnian joined the Blues in a £7million switch from Stoke in the summer of 2015 and has made just 30 appearances during his 18 months at the club.

With Thibaut Courtois firmly established as Antonio Conte’s number one, Begovic admits a move away from Stamford Bridge may be needed.

“I think it bugs any professional when you don’t play regularly,” Begovic told talkSPORT. “What keeps me going is the chance of being able to lift some silverware and be part of a trophy-winning side so that’s a big motivation for me.

“But, of course, I think it bugs you every time you don’t play and when it carries on for a longer time then it becomes even more difficult.

“But in terms of moving clubs that is something that is obviously not an option now. I am fully committed to the cause – I know my role within the team and the leadership I can bring.

“I am fully committed to the club and getting us over the line, getting this trophy won this year, and then we’ll take it from there.”

Chelsea gave serious consideration to selling Begovic in January when Bournemouth made a bid reportedly worth £12million for the Bosnia international, but Conte rejected the proposal after failing to land a replacement with Celtic’s Craig Gordon his preferred choice.