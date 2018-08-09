Frustrated Navas makes Courtois a promise over Real Madrid future

Thibaut Courtois has been warned by Keylor Navas that he won’t give up the No 1 jersey at Real Madrid with a huge fight.

The European champions confirmed the signing of Courtois for €35million from Chelsea on a six-year deal earlier on Thursday, with the Blues landing Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6million from Athletic Bilbao in a world-record deal as his replacement.

As a result, Costa Rica international Navas’ future at the Bernabeu has been questioned, though the former Levante man has made it clear that he he will continue to fight for jersey and has not given any thought to leaving.

Speaking to Onda Cero, the 31-year-old was adamant he will be competing with Courtois and was forthright in his message to supporters.

“I’ve been saying all day on the radio that I am staying at Real Madrid,” he said while on Madrid’s tour of the United States. “I can keep on saying it and I’m not wrong. Okay?

“Of course, and I say this with force, but I have the same desire to leave as I have to die.”

Navas has played a total of 141 matches for Los Blancos and has won the Champions League three times and LaLiga once, as well as a clutch of other honours.

