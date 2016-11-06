‘Frustrated’ Payet ‘not closing door’ on West Ham departure

Dimitri Payet has left open the possibility of leaving West Ham in January with some intriguing comments on French TV on Sunday.

The playmaker has been a stand-out performer for the Hammers since his arrival from Marseille in the summer of 2015 and had been linked with huge moves to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan as he carried his form into Euro 2016 with France.

West Ham moved to safeguard the player’s future by valuing him at £100million, but it now seems the player could look to force a move in January after admitting he is becoming frustrated with the club’s poor form this season.

Payet, who agreed a new long-term contract earlier this year, told French TV: “We have made a very bad start to the season. It’s frustrating. We are going to try and climb back into the top half of the table.

“Leave West Ham this winter? I am asking myself other questions, but I will not close the door on anything.

“It is always the sporting project that interests me. For me, PSG and Marseille have not approached me.”