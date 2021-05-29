Frustrated Tottenham star offered lifeline as lowball £12m bid emerges

Steven Bergwijn could end his frustrating Tottenham tenure and return to his native Netherlands with Ajax, according to Dutch reports.

Bergwijn joined Spurs from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 on a contract until June 2025. However, he may not get to fulfil that entire contract. He made a bright start to life in a Spurs shirt but has fallen out of favour in recent months. Jose Mourinho often overlooked him and his chances didn’t improve under interim boss Ryan Mason.

As a result, Bergwijn was cut from the final Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 despite being named on the provisional list. He would have wanted to represent his country at a major tournament, but will need to find more continuity at club level to do so in future.

That may mean moving away from Spurs, and according to De Telegraaf, he could have an offer to do so.

The Dutch newspaper mentions Ajax as potential suitors for the winger, who was born in Amsterdam, where they are based.

Bergwijn previously spent some time in Ajax’s academy before being snapped up by PSV. Now, his hometown club could try to take him back so he can finally play for them at senior level.

They will have some negotiating to do in order to tempt Tottenham, though. Their initial offer could be in the region of £12m, which falls short of the £21.5m that Spurs want to recoup.

Transfer Chatter - Barcelona went Pep back as Manchester City focus on Premier League star, while Arsenal and Brighton are negotiating a swap deal. Barcelona are willing let Ronald Koeman leave in order to bring back Pep Guardiola as Manchester City turn their attention to Jack Grealish, while Arsenal and Brighton remain locked in talks over a potential swap deal, all in today's transfer chatter.

It was reported shortly following Mourinho’s departure that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy would wait to appoint a new coach before deciding on Bergwijn’s future.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have received enquiries from a number of clubs for Bergwijn. Some would like to take him on loan but others are considering a permanent offer.

But Levy thinks there could be a second chance for the 23-year-old under a new coach. Therefore, Ajax may have to wait before learning if they can successfully secure Bergwijn’s signature.

Pochettino issues Tottenham demands

There is a chance that the next man in the Tottenham hotseat could be the familiar face of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician previously spent five years in the Tottenham dugout, leading them to a Champions League final. His time with the club ended in 2019, though, after a sharp downturn in form in the Premier League.

He has since taken over at Paris Saint-Germain, a club he used to play for, and has already won two trophies there. However, he failed to continue their stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

That hasn’t put him under too much pressure at PSG despite their huge expectations. The French giants still have him under contract for another year and want him to fulfil it.

But Pochettino is reportedly growing unsettled at the club and his unfavourable share in their balance of power. Therefore, Tottenham could try to lure him back.

But to do so, they will have to meet two key demands he has issued to Levy.

READ MORE: Pochettino issues two demands to Levy before accepting incredible Tottenham return