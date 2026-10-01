Liverpool showing ‘serious interest’ in Mexican sensation as 14-club transfer scramble set to erupt

Gilberto Mora continues to generate intense transfer speculation across Europe as the 17-year-old Mexican attacking midfielder prepares to come of age, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Liverpool are the leading contenders from the Premier League to snap up the teenager.

The Club Tijuana playmaker, born in 2008, captured the world’s attention during the 2026 World Cup and recently became Mexico’s youngest senior international goalscorer.

Sources have stated that Borussia Dortmund and Benfica currently appear among the most proactive suitors. Both clubs have held preliminary talks with Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, positioning themselves for a possible move once FIFA regulations permit an international transfer after his 18th birthday on the 14th October.

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain firmly in the picture, with Spanish sources confirming ongoing monitoring of the teenager’s progress.

Liverpool have made direct contact with his representatives, underlining ‘serious interest’ from Anfield.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are said by sources to be tracking the versatile attacker, while Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Ajax and Napoli feature regularly in conversations of wider European interest.

Mora signed a contract extension with Tijuana until 2029 earlier this year, incorporating a structured release mechanism designed to facilitate a high-value exit.

DON’T MISS: Golden chance for Liverpool to land outstanding Man City pair as FFP timebomb ticks down

Mora poised to generate record in Mexico

Market estimates place his potential transfer fee in the region of €20-25million (£17-21m / $22.5-28m), a sum that would set a new benchmark for Liga MX sales. Sources have stated his exit will be a fee that will break all Liga MX records.

His representatives have stressed the importance of selecting a club that prioritises development and regular first-team football rather than simply the biggest name.

With his birthday approaching and form remaining strong in the Mexican league, the competition for Mora’s signature is expected to escalate in the coming transfer windows, and there will be major movement in January.

Whether he departs in the winter or next summer, the young Chiapan talent stands on the brink of a significant career step.

If he is to land in England, Premier League sides will need to guarantee that he will get regular minutes and that his development would also be prioritised.

READ NEXT: Liverpool make beeline to sign elite Brentford star who can fix MAJOR issue for Iraola – Exclusive