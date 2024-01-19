Fulham make approach for Chelsea star Pochettino doesn’t trust as Silva eyes replacement for key player

Fulham are in the market for a new centre-back this month and TEAMtalk can reveal they have enquired over a deal for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

The Cottagers are battling to keep hold of Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in the summer and has been targeted by Monaco, Bayern Munich and English clubs.

Fulham are still trying to tie Tosin down to a new contract, but want to have a replacement ready if they do lose him on a free transfer.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Marco Silva is a long-term admirer of Chalobah and our sources have provided a fresh update on his situation.

We understand that Fulham have now floated the idea of a loan with an option to buy for the Blues’ defender.

They are now waiting for the green light from Chelsea. A loan would give Fulham better security should Tosin decide to stay at the club.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chalobah would be open to joining Fulham, as it would mean that he could stay in London.

READ MORE: Chelsea sent second public rejection in striker pursuit by target himself whose current spell is ‘far from over’

Fulham take the lead in race for Chalobah

Chalobah played a key role under former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel – who has previously shown interest over bringing him to Bayern -but has been frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino.

The 24-year-old is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Blues this season, so is keen to move elsewhere to get his career back on track.

Chalobah has previously shown quality for Chelsea so could prove to be a valuable addition to the Fulham squad if they can get a deal done this month.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, he also has strong interest from Italy, with Napoli and Roma both particularly keen on signing the centre-back.

Nottingham Forest had a £25m bid accepted for Chalobah in the summer, but the move did not reach completion and he remained at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham will, therefore, face competition for his signature – but their latest approach sees them take the lead in the race.

Other suitors include Crystal Palace and Inter Milan – but they are yet to firm up their interest with a concrete approach.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham are able to complete a deal for Chalobah in the coming days, with a decision expected soon from Chelsea.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool get serious over Shakhtar midfield sensation but Man City also lurking; Man Utd target commanding Leverkusen centre-back