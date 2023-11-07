Fulham astonish Liverpool, Arsenal by becoming prime Prem contenders to sign £26m midfielder

Despite being followed by Liverpool and Arsenal for several months, Fluminense midfielder Andre is currently more likely to join Fulham, according to reports in his native Brazil.

Andre was heavily linked with Liverpool over the summer, given their need for a long-term successor to Fabinho in defensive midfield after his compatriot moved to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Fluminense resisted their interest, though, since they were still in the Copa Libertadores. Their strategy paid off in the end, as they recently won the competition.

The South American champions have remained open to doing business for Andre in 2024. To that end, TEAMtalk has confirmed that Liverpool are still looking at the 22-year-old, while there have also been rumours about Arsenal’s interest.

According to UOL, both of those clubs have been watching Andre closely and even scouted him during the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors.

However, the current ‘strongest candidate in England’ to snap up Andre is actually Fulham. Per the report, they could ‘move forward soon’ for the twice-capped Brazil international.

Given that Bayern Munich could revive their interest in Joao Palhinha, Fulham are said to have made Andre their ‘priority target’ to replenish the ranks in midfield.

They too went to watch Andre in the Copa Libertadores final, as revealed by Globo Esporte. Now, they may have moved into pole position for his transfer.

UOL suggests Liverpool and Arsenal are looking elsewhere for the time being, with the Gunners being particularly fixated on another Brazilian in the shape of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Nevertheless, the price range for Andre might be tempting. According to the report, Fluminense want somewhere between €30m and €35m for him, which equates to roughly £26m-£30m.

Fluminense await ‘stratospheric’ bid

As things stand, Andre remains under contract in Brazil until the end of December 2026. But now might be a good time for his transfer, both from Fluminense’s perspective of cashing in while his stock is high, and from the player’s perspective of taking the next leap in his career.

After all, Fluminense president Marco Bittencourt has provided an update that Andre could leave during the January transfer window in a club-record deal.

“We are waiting. Today, there is no concrete proposal for Andre,” Bittencourt told Globo Esporte. “But we are sure that after the [Club] World Cup – he will play in the World Cup – a stratospheric proposal will arrive.

“It could be the biggest sale in the club’s history. We could possibly lose both [Andre and Nottingham Forest target Nino], but we are working hard to replace them.”

While Liverpool or Arsenal would be able to offer Andre involvement in European football, one factor that might be beneficial about choosing Fulham is that he would have a manager, Marco Silva, that speaks the same language as him.

Andre identified as Palhinha successor

The Cottagers nearly lost Palhinha to Bayern towards the end of the transfer window, but backed out of their agreement to sell him – despite the player travelling to Bavaria for a medical – because they did not have a replacement lined up.

If Bayern come calling again for Palhinha in January, then Fulham will have had more time to actively prepare by identifying options who could fill the void, such as Andre.

That said, it does not appear that Arsenal or Liverpool are out of the race just yet. The Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer, but Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future and may need to be replaced.

Liverpool, meanwhile, secured the services of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart to sit at the base of their midfield, but Jurgen Klopp has generally preferred to pick Alexis Mac Allister – naturally more of a box-to-box operator – there than the Japanese veteran so far.

Addressing his future before the Copa Libertadores final, Andre explained that he was the subject of an ‘irrefutable’ offer, most likely from Liverpool, in the summer.

He said: “In this past window I didn’t talk about it, the first time I’m going to talk in more depth will be now. It really was an irrefutable proposal from the club that plays in a big league.

“I think every player one day dreams of playing for a big club in Europe, in a big league. But I decided to keep my word because when the January window closed, [Fluminense manager, Fernando] Diniz arrived and told me that he wanted me here until the end of the year.

“We didn’t know that a proposal of that amount would arrive and I told him that, regardless of what happened, I would be there until the end of the season.

“It ended up passing and arriving in the middle of the year, we were still in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. It was a very difficult decision to make.”

As for a future transfer, he acknowledged: “At the end of the year, I don’t know what will happen, many things could happen.

“I’m sure that just having arrived here, knowing that it worked, was something that helped me a lot as a person and also helped me in my career.

“I think that as Diniz said, when we make the right choice, when we are faithful and when we act honestly, good things always happen ahead.”

