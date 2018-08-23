Fulham boss admits talks over new deal are not in his hands

Slavisa Jokanovic insists negotiations to extend his contract as Fulham manager are out of his hands.

Reports persist that the Serbian, who was appointed in December 2015, has delayed discussions about extending his commitment to the club until after their first few months back in the Premier League.

They have so far lost to both Crystal Palace and Tottenham and on Sunday host Burnley, and he is instead adamant that their pursuit of points is his sole priority.

“This job is in the hands of my agent and the club,” the 50-year-old responded when asked about his contract situation.

“This kind of situation is in the hands of different people; I am really not talking all the days with the club about money or this kind of situation.

“I am focused only about the Premier League and competition and I am fully motivated to do everything to be successful with my team and club.

“I know I depend on the results and our supporters after two games will expect some points.

“What I am really worried about (is) my team, about results, about getting our first Premier League points. That’s where I’m focusing my energy.”

