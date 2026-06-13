Fulham closing in on Alvaro Arbeloa appointment as former Real Madrid manager emerges as leading candidate

Real Madrid could be in danger from Manchester United

Fulham are closing in on the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach following a fresh round of talks with the former Real Madrid boss, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources in Spain have confirmed to us that Arbeloa is ready to make a return to England as he prepares for the next chapter of his coaching career.

The 43-year-old is now emerging as the clear frontrunner to replace Marco Silva at Fulham, with discussions progressing positively between all parties.

Should a deal be completed, Arbeloa would return to London almost a decade after ending his playing career with West Ham United in 2017.

While best remembered by English fans for his spell with Liverpool between 2007 and 2009, the majority of Arbeloa’s playing career was spent with Real Madrid, where he won multiple major honours and established himself as one of Spain’s most decorated defenders of his generation.

Arbeloa’s coaching career has followed a similar path. The Spaniard has spent the last six years working his way through Madrid’s coaching structure, earning a reputation as one of the club’s brightest young managerial talents.

Most recently, Arbeloa stepped up to take charge following Xabi Alonso’s departure, adding to previous roles within the academy system and with Castilla.

TEAMtalk understands that both new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez were keen for Arbeloa to remain at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, sources indicate that the Spaniard feels the time is right to take on his first senior managerial role away from Spain and test himself in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues.

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Fulham considered SIX other managerial candidates – sources

Fulham’s search for Silva’s successor has been extensive.

We have previously revealed Fulham’s interest in a number of high-profile candidates, including Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim.

The Cottagers held discussions with former Tottenham boss Frank, while ex-Manchester United manager Amorim was also considered before ultimately distancing himself from the role.

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot was another name explored during the process but did not progress.

We can also confirm that Ange Postecoglou was interviewed by Fulham during their search, while former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and Coventry City boss Frank Lampard were both admired internally and assessed as potential options.

Despite that lengthy shortlist, Arbeloa has steadily emerged as the candidate generating the greatest excitement within Fulham’s hierarchy.

Club officials have been impressed by both his coaching credentials and the development work he has carried out at Madrid, while his understanding of elite-level football is viewed as a major asset.

Sources suggest Fulham believe Arbeloa possesses the profile to build on the foundations left by Silva while also bringing fresh ideas and a long-term vision to the club.

While an agreement has not yet been finalised and negotiations remain ongoing, we understand that talks are moving in the right direction.

As things stand, Arbeloa is firmly positioned as Fulham’s leading choice, and there is growing confidence that the former Liverpool, Madrid and Spain defender could soon be preparing for a move to Craven Cottage.

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