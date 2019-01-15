Fulham complete signing of former Liverpool forward

Fulham have completed the signing of former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel from Turkish side Besiktas.

The 32-year-old Holland international, who made 146 appearances during his three-and-a-half year spell at Anfield, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

The Cottagers are second bottom of the Premier League after Claudio Ranieri’s side lost 2-1 at fellow relegation-battlers Burnley on Saturday.

The Dutch forward is relishing the challenges ahead at Craven Cottage.

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited,” he said to fulhamfctv.

“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Ryan has excelled at playing attacking football on both the club and international stage, and we welcome that experience as we build our squad for a strong second-half push.”