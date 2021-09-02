EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona, Leeds set for disappointment as Fulham close on new deal for starlet

Fulham are set to tie up starlet Fabio Carvalho on a new long-term deal, despite new interest in his services from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old made his Cottagers debut at the end of last season and has now come into the first-team under new boss Marco Silva and he has performed brilliantly.

Talks have been ongoing over Carvalho, whose current deal is due to expire at the end of the season. The teenager had rejected their initial offer earlier in the summer, but now confidence is high they are set to secure his services for the long-term.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona have recently been scouting Carvalho, who at one time was being looked at by West Ham and Norwich.

As well as Barca, Lyon, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have also been checking on him, as well as sides from his country of birth Portugal Porto, Sporting Libson and Benfica.

The Sun and Daily Mail also named Leeds as potential suitors for Carvalho.

Leeds managed to view Carvalho at close quarters last season. He played for the Fulham Under-23s against the Whites youngsters both home and away.

Although Fulham were thrashed 7-1 at Thorp Arch in December, Carvalho scored a superb goal. And he also netted when the sides met in London.

Carvalho’s progression

Leeds have been signing up young talent in recent years . Kristoffer Klaesson, Leo Hjelde, Sean McGurk and Lewis Bate have all arrived this summer.

Carvalho made six first-team appearances under Scott Parker last season. And Fulham are desperate to keep the starlet after his brilliant start to this season.

Three goals and an assist in his five Championship games to date has shown of his great potential.

Carvalho was actually at Benfica as a youngster before his family moved to London in 2013 when he was just 10.

He progressed through the Cottagers youth system and shone for the Under-23s last term. He netted 11 goals from 13 appearances in Premier League 2.

Carvalho has since gone on to play for England and is an Under-18 international. However, we also understand Portugal’s FA are also still very much keeping tabs on him.

