Fulham sources confident they’ve sealed signing of Chelsea striker for low loan fee with medical underway

Fulham are set to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea

Fulham have won the race to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea before the transfer deadline, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Broja has been targeted by various clubs during the current window, looking to give him more gametime than he has been getting at Chelsea.

All along, Chelsea have been holding out for a permanent sale of the striker or at least a loan with an obligation to buy, but as the deadline has been approaching, a loan with less commitment has become possible.

On that front, Fulham have been battling with other suitors such as Wolves for Broja’s services until the end of the season.

The Cottagers have been in the hunt for attacking reinforcements, especially after a recent injury to Raul Jimenez.

TEAMtalk has continuously reported on their interest in Broja throughout the business end of the January transfer window.

Now, sources indicate they have won the battle for Broja – and his medical is underway.

We understand they will pay a relatively low fee for his services, but it could change depending on certain parameters.

According to our sources, Broja himself has pushed for a move away from Stamford Bridge, which forced Chelsea to lower their price.

Fulham knew all along that Broja wanted the move, so remained in contact and never left the conversation for the 22-year-old.

Broja chooses Fulham over Wolves

Wolves matched their offer, there or thereabouts, but Broja made the decision to stay in west London and choose Fulham.

Marco Silva’s side were also linked with Stuttgart’s Silas Katompa Mvumpa as an alternative, but are closing in on their desired addition of Broja after all.

The Albania international remains under contract with Chelsea – for whom he has played 38 times and scored three goals – until 2028.

Fulham will be the third club to take him away from the Blues on loan after his previous spells with Vitesse and Southampton.

He scored 11 goals for Vitesse and nine for Southampton and is still in the process of returning to his peak level after a serious injury delayed his start to the season.

Now, an opportunity awaits for him to get back up and running with Fulham.

