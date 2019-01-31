Fulham confirm star involved in bust-up has departed in loan deal

Premier League side Fulham have confirmed that Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan.

“Fulham can now confirm that Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until 30th June 2019, subject to international clearance,” a statement on the club’s site reads.

The 23-year-old sparked a storm when he was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage after an alleged fight at the club’s training facility.

Police were called to Motspur Park last week when the forward was involved in an incident, and he has since been banned from Fulham’s training ground.

The Frenchman was earlier this month also allegedly involved in another fight with his team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic, which took place during a team yoga session.

“Police were called to a training ground in New Malden, shortly after 17.00hrs on Monday, 21 January to reports of a fight,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Officers attended. One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage.

“He has been taken into custody in a south London police station. Enquiries continue.”