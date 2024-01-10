Fulham consider eye-catching swoop for one of the EFL’s brightest stars; Crystal Palace, West Ham pose threat

Fulham are considering joining the race for Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards after sending scouts to watch him in action last weekend, TEAMtalk understands.

Fulham officials were in attendance at Peterborough’s FA Cup clash with Leeds last Sunday to cast an eye over highly-rated centre-back Edwards.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs in the last few transfer windows with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham keen admirers of his.

Fulham are in the market for defensive reinforcements, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Tosin Adarabioyo.

He is in the final six months of his contract at Craven Cottage and with the defender not close to signing a new deal, the West London club are weighing up moves for defensive reinforcements.

Tottenham have been linked with Adarabioyo in the past, while Bayern Munich are also reported to be admirers of his.

As a result, Fulham are looking to bring in a new defender this month to act as a long-term replacement for Adarabioyo.

On that front, Edwards is regarded as one of the best young players in the English Football League and Peterborough are resigned to losing him to enable him to play at a higher level.

The 20-year-old is entering the final 18 months of his contract at London Road and the League One club are prepared to sell for the right price in this month’s transfer window.

Edwards has started all 25 of Peterborough’s league games this season and he has made over 115 appearances for Posh since joining the club from Barnet in 2020.

He is also a regular in England’s under-20s side and is touted to become a top, top player in the future.

