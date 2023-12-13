Fulham, Crystal Palace, Nott’m Forest ready to spend big to sign Sunderland midfield star Pierre Ekwah

Sunderland starlet Pierre Ekwah could be set for a quick return to the Premier League with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest showing interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed on Wearside since joining from West Ham’s youth ranks last January on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The youngster has made 15 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring two goals in Sunderland‘s 5-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton at the beginning of September.

With the likes of Jack Clarke – the tricky 23-year-old winger who joined Tottenham in the summer of 2019 after a breakthrough season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United – on their books, Sunderland’s business plan is to buy young and cheap and sell for a big profit.

The emergence of Ekwah, who spent three years in Chelsea’s academy before joining West Ham for an undisclosed fee in 2021, means they now have the chance to do make a profit just 12 months after the midfielder’s arrival.

It is believed Ekwah, who has represented France at youth level, moved for a nominal fee but West Ham would be due a sizeable sell-on fee.

READ MORE: Birmingham, Sunderland primed to strike for bargain transfer of exciting Sevilla attacker in January

Pierre Ewkah set for rapid Premier League return

TEAMtalk understands that Premier League sides Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all showing serious interest in the central midfielder and could try and make a move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Sunderland currently hold the final Championship play-off position following Tuesday night’s victory over Leeds.

The Black Cats are currently without a permanent manager after parting ways with Tony Mowbray last week, with interim boss Mike Dodds overseeing wins against sides above Sunderland – West Bromwich Albion and Leeds – in his first two games in charge.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Will Still, the 31-year-old managerial sensation currently in charge of Ligue 1 club Reims, and Kieran McKenna, whose Ipswich Town side soared to the top of the Championship table with a win at Watford on Tuesday night, are among the candidates on Sunderland’s shortlist.

Sunderland intend to go in a new direction with their next coaching appointment and the age profiles of Still and McKenna match that vision.

The club were close to appointing Francesco Farioli, 31, before he was given the Nice job over summer. The Italian has since led Nice to second in Ligue 1, behind only Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Leeds, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba is under consideration at the Stadium of Light.

The 38-year-old, is looking to cut his teeth in management having recently spent time as assistant manager at Cardiff.

DON’T MISS: Leeds Utd battle Burnley, Leicester for defender Sunderland will sell for profit after finding replacement