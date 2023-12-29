Fulham facing fight to keep four key Silva men as Saudi club eyes another Cottage raid and Liverpool also lurk

Marco Silva faces a fight to keep hold of four of his first-team regulars at Fulham ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The situations around Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo are well documented but now interest is growing in Andreas Pereira and Antonee Robinson.

Cottagers boss Silva does not want to lose either of those players and the Fulham ownership are happy to back the manager when it comes to keeping his squad together.

Saudi club Al-Ahli are considering a move for attacking midfielder Pereira, while Liverpool are being linked with left-back Robinson.

But both players are key to Silva’s style of play and as such any offers for the players will be unwelcome.

Silva signed a new contract in October and part of the vision is to strengthen the squad across the next two transfer windows.

With star midfielder Palhinha being hunted by top teams in England and abroad, and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic still not replaced from last summer, this is a key time for the club – who also have a Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool to consider.

That is a historic event for Fulham, who have never made it to the League Cup Final, and sources are indicating that the loss of current first-team players is not likely.

Fulham keen to work on new deals in summer

Interestingly, deals for Pereira, Robinson and Palhinha will all be more feasible in the summer – when Fulham have proper time to replace and improve the squad.

But the main focus on incomings is currently around a new forward and midfielder – while they are also having to contemplate the defence with Adarabioyo’s future in the air.

His contract is winding down and the current feeling is that he is keen to move if the right deal opens up.

The Cottagers will be back in action on Sunday when they host London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League, looking to end a run of three successive defeats.

READ MORE: Liverpool January transfer ‘collapses’, with Prem competitors now ‘firm favourites’ to sign 22-year-old