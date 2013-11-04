Fulham fans wrong to boo Ruiz

Bryan Ruiz’s substitution in the 74th minute of the match versus Manchester United at the weekend was met by a very loud smattering of ironic cheers, cheers which were completely out of order in my opinion, but the very poor performance he produced summed up his time so far in South West London.

Nearly two and a half years on from his £10million move from FC Twente, he is still yet to get anywhere near repaying his hefty price tag, and it’s got to the stage where many fans are wondering if it’s time to cut our losses.

Bryan is a player with immense ability, but his performances and stats just have not added up. When I read that he’d scored 8 goals in his 63 performances for the Whites, it actually surprised me that it was that many. At least half of those goals have been absolute screamers, but it’s quantity that matters, not quality, something that Clint Dempsey proved.

I can think of a handful of games where he has played very well. Against Arsenal back in November 2012 he was the best player on the pitch, by a mile. I know Arsenal fans who still mention that performance as one of the best they’ve seen by anyone in recent years. That game definitely suited him, the match was very open, as shown by the 3-3 scoreline, and the opposition weren’t particularly physical.

His strength really hasn’t improved enough since he signed. I remember thinking if he put on a bit of muscle he could become a really good player for us, but it just hasn’t happened. I also hoped when Dembele left that Ruiz may be able to adapt his game to drop back into centre midfield, to fill the massive deficiency of creativity in the area, but he’s been even worse when he’s played there unfortunately.

I think a reason he hasn’t developed in the way we would have liked is Martin Jol. I’m not going to go too much into this, because I know very little about man management, and even less about what goes on behind closed doors, but it seems to me that he hasn’t been pushed enough. He and Berba are Jol’s favourite students, and in his eyes, they can do no wrong.

So, should we persist or get rid? Firstly, if we were to sell him, how much would we get? £5million from a manager who can see his potential? Or would everyone just stay away? Too much of a risk perhaps. I genuinely believe he has what it takes to be a very good player, and definitely think we should persist with him. I don’t agree with a lot of what Martin Jol says, but he was spot on when he said we need Ruiz more than we need the much-maligned manager. Once he and Berbatov have left this summer, we get a good manager and form a well-balanced team, and then Ruiz could definitely be the spark we need.

I ask then, of Fulham fans, not to boo him when he makes a mistake, not to ironically cheer when he is taken off, but to support him. You are after all supporters.

