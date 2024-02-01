Fulham ‘in talks’ to sign 33-goal Bundesliga forward as Marco Silva eyes alternative to Chelsea star

Fulham are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa on loan as an alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Marco Silva is keen to bring in a new attacker to provide competition for Raul Jimenez but the Cottagers are running out of time to secure a deal.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Fulham are interested in signing Broja on loan but Chelsea’s demand for a £5m loan fee has made negotiations difficult.

Broja’s potential exit would also leave Mauricio Pochettino very little time to bring in a striker to replace him.

As a result, Fulham are now scouring the market for alternatives and have reportedly identified Silas as an option.

The DR Congo international can play as a striker or as a right winger. He has scored five goals in all competitions this season.

Silas signed for Stuttgart outfit in the summer of 2019 for around £7m from French second-division side Paris FC and has gone on to make 120 appearances, scoring 33 goals in total.

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations and has played a key role in DR Congo reaching the quarter-finals.

The Daily Mail claim that Fulham are ‘working on a loan deal’ for Silas, but he isn’t the only attacker other than Broja they have their eye on.

The report notes that they are also ‘in talks with Paris Saint-Germain’ over a loan for striker Hugo Ekitike, who is open to joining a Premier League club this month.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently leading the race for Ekitike at this stage, however.

With that in mind, Fulham are definitely a team to keep an eye on before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

READ MORE: What’s happening with Trevoh Chalobah? Chelsea defender’s January exit chances explained