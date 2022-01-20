Free-scoring Championship leaders to allow defender to leave

High-flying Fulham are willing to listen to loan offers for Dutch defender Terence Kongolo.

The Championship leaders haven’t needed to worry about defence in recent weeks having scored 19 goals in their last three games.

But the 27-year-old hasn’t featured all season anyway, and is attracting interest from clubs in the Eredivise.

His Fulham career has been largely hindered by injuries.

At the start of the current season, he underwent knee surgery, which has kept him out of the team ever since.

The Dutch international, who has four caps for his country, has only featured four times for the under-23s squad in the Premier League Two.

After the relegation of Huddersfield Town from the Premier League, the Cottagers brought in the player on loan.

Since the move, it hasn’t seemed to work out, Kongolo has only made two appearances for the side – one being when he was on loan, the other being after a £4 million move.

He was one of the standout performers for Huddersfield during their last season in the top flight.

A former Monaco man, he made 46 Premier League appearances, scoring the single goal.

Swiss-born Kongolo made a name for himself in the Eredivise for side Feyenoord and therefore got a £13.5 million move to Monaco.

The versatile defender, who can also play left-back will struggle to get a permanent move away from the club. This is due to his contact not expiring until 2024 with a potential of an extended one year.

Despite the Dutchman not playing for the Championship league leaders this season, they could still seek a replacement by the transfer deadline.

Fulham in a ‘very good moment’

Fulham are the first English side to score six or more goals in three consecutive games for 88 years.

Manager Marco Silva said: “We are in a very good moment. This is a consequence of our philosophy and quality. The players understand what we’re trying to create, they bought into the idea, and feel like they are developing.

“We have to be humble enough to understand the competition we are playing in. We must prove in every game that we are better than the opposition. There are so many contenders around us who have quality.”