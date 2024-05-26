Club’s ‘player of the season’ makes enticing Liverpool claim after £35m links

Liverpool have been given a helping hand in their bid to sign Antonee Robinson, as the Fulham star has refused to shut down talk of a big-money transfer to Anfield.

Robinson has kicked on from last season and has enjoyed a great campaign in the Premier League. While the left-back did not manage to score during 37 league appearances, he did chip in with six assists for his team-mates.

Robinson has been one of Marco Silva’s best players this term, helping Fulham finish 13th in the Premier League.

Robinson is highly likely to be in the running for Fulham’s official player of the season award. The Athletic, though, have already crowned Robinson as Fulham’s player of the season in their view.

In a recent interview, the 26-year-old was asked about the new five-year contract he signed last summer, which has failed to end speculation about a transfer to Liverpool.

“I signed the deal because I was very happy at Fulham,” Robinson said. “I want to keep on developing, I’m very settled here, I love the club. It wasn’t a difficult decision to sign. Interest from other people is great…

“Obviously, it comes down to if someone wanted me enough to pay what Fulham would want, and if Fulham saw that as a good idea, then I’d leave.

“But until that happens, and I have no idea if it would, I’m just looking forward to the Copa and then starting next year with Fulham — pushing on, and trying to help the team get to even better finishing spots.”

Liverpool transfers: Antonee Robinson discusses future

In March, it was claimed that Liverpool have already held talks with Robinson’s agent about a prospective transfer.

The Reds are reportedly willing to pay the £35million needed to sign the flying full-back. Although, they will have to move fast this summer as Manchester City are also interested.

Liverpool can already rely on Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez at left-back. When Robertson has been out injured, Gomez has done well to deputise amid concerns over Tsimikas.

But Gomez is generally viewed as more of a centre-half or right-back, so Liverpool could do with landing a new left-back to help Robertson out. Robinson would be a great addition as he already boasts plenty of top-flight experience.

As Robertson is now 30 years old, Robinson – who plays for the United States on the international stage – could eventually become his successor at left-back.

Robinson also discussed several other aspects of his career, including his growing stature in the Prem.

“I feel a lot more confident in myself,” he said. “I can do well at this level. There are things I still need to work on, which Marco has been really good with me about.

“A lot has improved, but mainly it is just a bit more experience, maturity and feeling comfortable in the league.”

