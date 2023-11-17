Fulham eye stunning January move for Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal target; they have ‘big funds’ to spend

Fulham are set to rival Chelsea for highly-rated Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Marco Silva guided the Cottagers to an impressive 10th-place finish last season and is keen to further improve his squad to help solidify their place in the Premier League.

Silva has brought in the likes of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Raul Jimenez and Timothy Castagne already this season, but the manager already has one eye on the winter window.

It now seems that Nusa has emerged as a target for Fulham, as Silva eyes competition for the likes of Willian, Harry Wilson and Adama Traore.

However, Fulham will face competition for the talented 18-year-old, as his recent performances have caught the attention of many big European clubs.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all thought to be big admirers of Nusa.

We could, therefore, potentially see a bidding war take place for the Club Brugge star in January – and Fulham are determined to come out on top.

Fulham plot January move for Antonio Nusa

According to Football Insider, Fulham will have ‘big funds’ to spend in January and are ‘plotting a move’ for Nusa. It’s claimed that his ‘versatility is valued highly’ at Craven Cottage.

Nusa joined Club Brugge in 2021. He has since made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and making four assists in the process.

The youngster is indeed a versatile player, with the ability to play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, so he can provide cover in multiple positions.

His good form has also earned him four caps for the Norway national team, so he is clearly very highly regarded.

At the age of 18, he is only expected to improve as he gains experience and has been touted by several pundits to become a superstar in the future.

With that in mind, Nusa could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for Fulham if they can get a deal done.

Nusa is under contract at Club Brugge until 2027, so the Belgian club are under no immediate pressure to sell him. It could therefore take a sizeable offer to secure his services in January.

