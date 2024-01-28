Fulham prepare new offer for Chelsea star Pochettino will sell; Blues demand £10m more after previous rejection

Chelsea are willing to part ways with Armando Broja for the right price this month and a number of Premier League sides are interested.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Fulham, Aston Villa, Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace have identified the striker as a target.

Broja has failed to nail down a spot in the Chelsea starting XI this season after scoring just one Premier League goal so far, but he does possess quality.

Fulham seem the most likely team to get a deal done at this stage, with Marco Silva keen to bring in competition for Raul Jimenez.

They made an offer to sign Broja on loan on Saturday, with an obligation to buy included in the deal, but it fell short of Chelsea’s demands.

The Cottagers included a £25m obligation to buy in their offer but the Blues want a figure closer to £35m.

Fulham prepared to launch new offer for Broja

TEAMtalk sources close to Fulham have confirmed that they are set to re-open talks with Chelsea as they look to get a deal done for Broja in the coming days.

They are prepared to launch a new offer, with Silva determined to add the striker to his squad.

Mauricio Pochettino rates the Albania international very highly but Chelsea need to tread carefully around the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

This has led to rumours that Broja or even stand-in skipper Conor Gallagher could be sold before the window slams shut.

Exit talk only increased on Friday when Pochettino did not field a recognised striker against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final, before Broja came on late in the game.

The Blues were initially asking for £50m for the 22-year-old but TEAMtalk can confirm they have since dropped their demands.

As mentioned, if Fulham agree to pay £35m for the forward at the end of the season, that should be enough to secure a deal.

While they are currently leading the race, one of Broja’s many other suitors could still swoop in for a late offer.

With that in mind, he is definitely a player for Chelsea fans to keep a close eye on for the rest of the month.

