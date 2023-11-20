Fulham to devastate Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and seal €30m deal for destructive midfielder ‘in days’

Fulham look poised to stun a trio of more-heralded Premier League rivals by winning the chase to sign top Brazilian midfield talent Andre.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has emerged on the radar of a number of clubs after his outstanding displays for Fluminense over the course of a season that comes to an end next month.

Indeed, the young midfielder has made more than 50 appearances this term and helped the club to a historic first-ever Copa Libertadores triumph earlier this month.

Andre, who is under contract until 2026, has similar style of game to that of Arsenal and England star Declan Rice and has all the attributes to be a success in English football.

And it appears that Fulham are now the firm favourites to sign the Brazilian talent.

Respected journalist Jorge Nicola has given an update on the player’s future, with Andre currently away on international duty with Brazil.

Indeed, he started their last outing, a shock 2-1 loss to Colombia as Liverpool’s Luiz Diaz scored twice for the home side in front of his returning father.

Nicola claims that an ‘important source in the market’ called him to say that Fulham are the ‘big favourites’ to sign Andre.

Fluminense ready to accept €30m offer

The Craven Cottage outfit reportedly placed a €30m offer for the transfer that was viewed as ‘pleasing’ by Fluminense, while the player himself also ‘liked the project’.

The report adds that the transfer is expected to be agreed in the ‘coming days’, and the only chance of it collapsing is in case someone comes up with a bigger bid.

Nicola points out that several clubs have been interested in Andre, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all known admirers of the player, while Manchester United are also considered an outside bet.

Fulham are said to be lining up Andre as a replacement for top Cottagers star Joao Palhinha, who continues to be heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

Andre also looks set to get a real test of his talents on Tuesday when Brazil play Argentina in Rio de Janeiro in a critical World Cup qualifier.

A number of scouts are likely to be in attendance for one of the biggest rivalries in world football.

