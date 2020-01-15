Fulham set to snap up Scotland international after medical

Fulham goalkeeper target Jordan Archer has completed a medical at Craven Cottage ahead of a January move, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is a free agent following a short loan at League One Oxford United and the move is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Reports on Football Insider say the goalkeeper has already completed a medical and is currently negotiating personal terms with the club.

A short-term contract is expected to be put on the table, keeping Archer in west London until the end of the season.

The Scotland international would be fundamentally playing second fiddle to current number one Marek Rodak, who has been in great form for the Cottagers this season.

Archer has a wealth of Championship experience playing over 140 times for Millwall, where he ran his contract down in the summer.

Fulham boss Scott Parker scouted the shot-stopper, who impressed in his short spell at Oxford having three clean sheets in only eight appearances.

Such form has seen a host of clubs higher up in the pecking order taking a look at Archer, with Fulham taking the plunge on the keeper.

A loan move to the end of the season could suit both parties as Fulham acquire quality backup for Rodak and Archer gets a chance to put himself in the shop window for a permanent move at the end of the season.

Meanwhile in the league, Fulham are still putting up a good chase for the automatic spots.

The Cottagers ran out 1-0 winners at Hull on the weekend, moving up to fourth in the process.

Fulham will be looking at a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking – with the club managing to keep hold of Premier League talent, such as league top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović.

Next up, the Whites host the in-form Middlesbrough who have promotion ambitions themselves – whether Archer will be involved remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that Middlesbrough have agreed a £1m deal to sign a new goalkeeper after Darren Randolph’s return to West Ham was confirmed on Wednesday.