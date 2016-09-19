Fulham starlet ‘to end Liverpool’s LB hunt’ as ‘Lens star is eyed’

Liverpool are reportedly putting together plans for the January transfer window, with a solution to their long-standing left-back problems top of the agenda.

The Reds have been forced to play right-sided midfielder James Milner at left-back so far this season after boss Jurgen Klopp lost faith with the struggling Alberto Moreno. Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes Spaniard Moreno is doomed at Anfield and destined for a January departure.

But after seeing a couple of targets slip through their grasp during the summer – most notably Leicester’s Ben Chilwell – The Sun claims Liverpool have now made Fulham’s teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon their top target.

The paper claims the Reds have sent a scout to check on Sessesgnon every time Fulham have been in action, and despite his tender 16 years, believe he could soon be ready for the Premier League.

Liverpool are believed to be keen on completing a deal and will offer the Championship club a deal in January, which could see him remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

Sessegnon has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also expected to bid for him in the near future.

Liverpool ‘keen on Duverne’

Meanwhile, Liverpool are among the clubs watching French wonderkid Jean-Kevin Duverne, according to France Football.

The Lens defender, 19, has been compared to his compatriot Raphael Varane, who is playing for Real Madrid.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Southampton and Sunderland are also believed to have scouted Duverne as interest in in his services rises.

A bidding war could be launched in January, but Liverpool appear to be in line to make the most lucrative offer.