Fulham stun Tottenham, with January bid drawn up for Postecoglou target refusing to sign new contract

Tottenham could miss out on the winter signing of Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson as Fulham are planning to make an offer for him, as per a report.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has identified Nelsson as a transfer target as he wants a new centre-back who can provide competition and cover for first-choice pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou does already have Ben Davies and Eric Dier in his squad, but he wants to find a replacement for the latter after telling him he is not in the club’s plans going forward.

On October 4, it emerged that Spurs were ready to meet Postecoglou’s demands after preparing a ‘considerable’ bid to land Nelsson. Two days later, Turkish outlet Fotospor revealed that Spurs could raid Galatasaray for as many as three players as they also like the look of Sacha Boey and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Indeed, it has now been claimed that Spurs are in talks to sign Akturkoglu, in a move which would see Arsenal and West Ham miss out.

But it is no longer guaranteed that Nelsson will be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January. As per an update from Turkish source Takvim, Fulham are now in the mix for the 25-year-old.

And Fulham’s interest is moving along quickly, as they already have plans to submit a proposal for him once the transfer window gets up and running again.

There is no mention of how much Fulham might put on the table for Nelsson, but transfermarkt put his valuation at £16.5million.

Victor Nelsson might join Fulham over Tottenham

There is a good chance Fulham will have their bid accepted by Galatasaray, too. In recent weeks, Nelsson has no longer been a guaranteed starter and this has left him frustrated.

The Denmark international has publicly revealed he will not be extending his contract with Galatasaray. And while his current deal runs until June 2026, Galatasaray will not want an unhappy player spoiling the mood in the dressing room, which might play right into Fulham’s hands.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva can already utilise Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Calvin Bassey and Tosin Adarabioyo at centre-half. But a move for Nelsson would still make sense for a couple of reasons.

First of all, Ream is now 36 years old and in the twilight years of his career. Plus, Tosin has repeatedly been linked with a switch to Ligue 1, as Monaco are big fans of him. Therefore, Nelsson could arrive at Craven Cottage to help replace those players.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has been left impressed at how Spurs fought off several transfer rivals to win the race for one player in the summer.