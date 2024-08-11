Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi have been tipped to leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are at risk of losing both Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen this summer as Newcastle and Fulham plot moves for the two players respectively.

Guehi, 24, has been locked in talks with Newcastle over a move to St. James’ Park and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Magpies had a second bid worth £50m rejected for Guehi on Saturday, with Crystal Palace holding out for around £60m for the England international.

Newcastle have made Guehi a top target and are expected to return with another offer in the coming days, but Palace could increase their demands if they lose Andersen before then.

According to David Ornstein, Fulham have submitted an offer of £20m for Andersen as Marco Silva looks to bring in a new centre-back before the start of the season.

The Cottagers have lost Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, who has joined Chelsea on a free transfer, and are yet to sign a replacement.

READ MORE: Newcastle submit shock bid for Barcelona star as Hansi Flick names his price for Prem title winner

Per Ornstein’s report, Crystal Palace have rejected the bid of £20m for Andersen and will not sell him for less than £40m.

Talks continue between clubs for the talented Danish international, but he isn’t the only defender on Fulham’s shortlist.

Fulham target Aston Villa, Crystal Palace defenders

Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos is another target for Fulham and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he is the more likely signing.

Unai Emery is prepared to part ways with the 31-year-old for the right price and the negotiations for the defender are at an advanced stage.

“Understand Fulham and Aston Villa are close to reaching an agreement for Diego Carlos,” Romano posted on X.

“Talks at very advanced stages between clubs, still some work to do on structure of the deal and personal terms. Fulham, pushing a lot for Diego.”

It seems unlikely that Fulham will sign both Carlos and Andersen and if Romano’s information is correct, the Villa star seems the most likely signing.

That is good news for Newcastle who continue to push for a deal for Guehi, who was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2024.

Oliver Glasner won’t want to lose his two best centre-backs so close to the start of the season and Andersen isn’t actively looking to leave Selhurst Park.

But Guehi is ready to take the next step in his career and a move to Newcastle is still possible before the end of next week.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window