Fulham swoop to sign former Chelsea star on two-year loan deal

Fulham have completed the signing of attacker Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal from Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international forward is a former Chelsea player and was a World Cup winner with his country in 2014.

Now 27, he told fulhamfctv: “I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started.”

“Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me – that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here.”

Schurrle, who will wear the number 14 shirt for the newly-promoted Premier League side, said: “I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect.

“I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”

Cottagers vice-chairman Tony Khan added: “Andre has been a top target for us, as he has for other clubs throughout Europe, so I’m very happy that our pursuit was successful.

“He has vast experience, having played in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and with the German national team, including the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

“We’re ecstatic that we have reached an agreement to add Andre, given his impeccable credentials and his tremendous skill, and can’t wait to see him in Fulham colours.”

Schurrle impressed with Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen, prior to his move to Chelsea for a reported £18million in 2013.

He scored eight Premier League goals for the Blues in 2013/14, including a hat-trick at Fulham in a 3-1 win, and played enough games to earn a Premier League winner’s medal in 2014/15 – even though he left for Wolfsburg before the season was out.

He joined Borussia Dortmund a little more than two years ago, for an undisclosed fee.