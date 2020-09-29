Fulham have been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo who appears surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker is in dire need of reinforcements, having watched his charges lose their first three Premier League games.

Consolidation is always the watchword for a club returning to England’s top division and Parker must act now.

The west Londoners sit bottom of the table, having conceded 10 league goals, with Parker aware of what lies ahead.

Todibo, 20, arrived at Barcelona in 2019 but has only ever been on the fringes, with just four La Liga outings to date. He made two appearances for the Catalans last term before a loan move to Bundesliga club Schalke in January.

The France Under-20 ace did enjoy more game time but made only four starts among eight games played. The Gelsenkirchen club opted not to activate a €25m purchase clause and the youngster was back in Spain in the summer.

New Barca boss Ronald Koeman does not see Todibo in his plans and so an exit seems inevitable.

The transfer window will shut on October 5 and therefore any suitors must act fast to secure the French Guiana-born starlet.

A report from AS suggests Fulham have made an enquiry and hope to land their man at a knockdown price of €20m. It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants play ball. However, a switch to the Thames would seem the most sensible move for all concerned.

Parker sounding out former club

Parker’s search for defensive help has seen him turn to ex-club Tottenham for centre-back Juan Foyth.

The Argentina international has been left in the wilderness by Spurs chief Jose Mourinho.

Having joined the north Londoners from Estudiantes in 2017, he has struggled to nail down a first-team spot, with just 11 starts to his name.

The 22-year-old has made it clear he wants to remain in Europe and so a move across London might be what he needs.

With little top-flight experience Foyth could be a gamble – but Fulham have reached the point where they need something to kick-start their season.

