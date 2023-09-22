Fulham tipped to move for Liverpool linked Leicester star; £20m deal to hinge on one major factor

Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Marco Silva has brought in the likes of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Timothy Castagne this summer, but the manager is keen to bolster his squad further.

Fulham enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season after being promoted from the Championship in the previous campaign. They finished in 10th place in the table.

The Cottagers have got off to a decent start this term, too, picking up seven points from their opening five fixtures.

Nevertheless, Silva is keen to add more quality to his midfield and could turn to Dewsbury-Hall. Negotiating a deal for him in January could prove to be difficult, however.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have previously registered an interest in the 25-year-old but ultimately opted to focus on alternative midfield targets in the summer.

This could give Fulham a chance to make a move for Dewsbury-Hall, but he won’t be a cheap addition for the London club.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag in bother as Man Utd lose again; Arsenal put Tottenham in their place; Chelsea boost

Fulham ‘admire’ Dewsbury-Hall

According to talkSPORT, Fulham are ‘admirers’ of Leicester’s Dewsbury-Hall. It’s claimed that a deal could depend on whether or not the Foxes can secure promotion back into the Premier League this season.

As a result, it’s unlikely they will be able to lure him away from the King Power in January. The Foxes would reportedly only consider offers in excess of £20m for him.

Last season, Dewsbury-Hall put in some impressive performances. He made 31 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and making two assists.

The midfielder, who can play in an attacking or defensive role, has netted two goals in seven Championship matches so far this season, as well as making three assists.

Leicester currently sit in joint-second place in the Championship table – trailing league leaders Preston North End by one point – and look to be a shoo-in for promotion.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham make a bid for Dewsbury-Hall in January. If not, they will have to wait until the end of the season to make their move, and it will depend on whether Leicester return to the top flight.

READ MORE: The longest serving managers in English football: Liverpool boss Klopp in third place, Man Utd’s Ten Hag in top half…