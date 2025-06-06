Man Utd set for financial boost with Fulham resigned to star’s exit

Fulham are resigned to Andreas Pereira exiting the club this summer and TEAMtalk can confirm a return to his native Brazil is on the cards.

The Cottagers playmaker, 29, saw a move to Palmeiras fail to get off the ground in January after two bids were rejected. But the South American giants have not given up on landing Pereira, despite seeing a final £20.5million offer knocked back.

Fulham are prepared to sanction his departure but will only sell if they receive a hefty fee.

That is due to the fact that his old club Manchester United have a 20 per cent sell-clause following his £10m switch to Fulham in 2022.

For example, if Fulham sell the midfielder for £25m, then United would pick up 20 per cent of the £15m profit Fulham make. This would give Ruben Amorim’s side an extra £3m to potentially spend this summer.

Pereira has impressed in his three years at Craven Cottage and has been a key cog under manager Marco Silva. His overall record for Fulham stands at 10 goals and 22 assists in 119 appearances.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk that the South American, who also interests Marseille and clubs in Saudi Arabia, is now keen to move on and seek a new challenge.

Fulham know Pereira won’t sign a new contract, even on improved terms, with his current deal expiring next June.

The west Londoners do have a contract option in their favour but that won’t sway their or Pereira’s thinking.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri is one player on Fulham’s radar but the club are prioritising beefing up their attacking options first and foremost.

Willian is among a number of departures already confirmed but one player expected to stay is Harry Wilson, with the Wales winger close to agreeing fresh terms on a new contract.

Fulham have just exercised the option to extend Wilson’s current deal until next summer with both parties close to striking an agreement on securing a long-term stay.