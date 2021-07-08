Full transfer agreement revealed as Milan near signing of Chelsea man

AC Milan are on the brink of confirming the signing of Olivier Giroud after finalising a fee for the transfer of the Chelsea striker.

Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018, when he made the move across London from rivals Arsenal. He has scored some important goals in that time, but has never really been the main man. Linked with exits in each of the past few transfer windows, he has feared his lack of gametime at club level may hamper his international chances.

Fortunately for him he still made the cut for France though saw his chances limited after the return of Karim Benzema.

Nonetheless, this summer still marks a career crossroads for the 36-year-old.

Indeed, with the Blues ready to shell out big for the signing of Erling Haaland, Giroud has wasted little time securing a move.

And a spell in Serie A now beckons with Gazzetta dello Sport revealing he could be announced by Milan as soon as this weekend.

The striker is due in Milan on Friday for a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee.

As per Sky Sports, they will pay Chelsea an initial fee of €1m (£860,000) for the striker.

That will increase by a further €1m in add-ons. These include the number of appearances he makes and Milan’s qualification to the 2023 Champions League.

Giroud signed a one-year deal at Chelsea in summer 2020 and the Blues took up their option to extend that by a year. As a result, Milan have been forced to pay a small fee for the striker, as opposed the free transfer as previously reported.

Giroud is expected to sign an initial one-year deal at the San Siro with the option of extending the deal by a further year.

The striker has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge. He’s collected three major trophies, including the Champions League title in May.

Chelsea and Milan to discuss duo too

With Fikayo Tomori also leaving Chelsea for Milan, the pair could soon be joined by two more familiar faces.

That’s because the Rossoneri also have an interest in Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Ziyech has suffered with inconsistency since his big-money move from Ajax last summer. After losing Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter, Milan may see him as the ideal replacement.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Milan after struggling in his debut year at Chelsea. The midfielder was on loan at Napoli last season, but they are unlikely to make that move permanent.

With only one year left on his contract, Chelsea now need to find a solution for Bakayoko. Therefore, they are open to discussing a deal with Milan if they want him back.

