The truth behind stunning claims Arsenal could make a late move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has emerged.

Arsenal have explored signing a striker this summer, with moves for the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen looked into. Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t lack for top quality options in the final third.

Indeed, new manager Arne Slot can call upon Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

But despite boasting that embarrassment of riches, the Reds have decided to proceed with a move to bring Juventus forward Federico Chiesa on board too. The latest on that deal can be found here.

As such, Liverpool may soon have six established options competing for three positions. The inevitability is at least one of those players will feature far less than they expect.

If Liverpool’s first two games under Slot are anything to go by, Darwin Nunez may be the odd man out.

Jota has been selected at centre-forward in both matches. When substituted against Ipswich Town it was Gakpo who replaced the Portuguese up front.

Nunez did make an appearance off the bench last time out against Brentford, though his all-too familiar struggles with the offside rule quickly re-emerged.

Now, remarkable claims on social media that Nunez is a late-window target for Arsenal have been echoed by Spanish transfer outlet Fichajes.

Stunning Darwin Nunez to Arsenal claims made

Their headline read: ‘Arsenal wants to sign Darwin Nunez’, with the report going on to make a series of eye-catching claims.

It was stated Arsenal sense the time is right to make a late splash with the window due to close in less than three days’ time on August 30.

Arsenal – at the behest of Mikel Arteta – are said to be ‘willing to capitalise’ on the uncertainty that now pervades Nunez’s position at Anfield.

Furthermore, the report added Liverpool would be willing to sell the Uruguayan if a bid of £73m were tabled.

Full truth in Darwin Nunez future emerges

Firstly, it’s important to note Fichajes are known for being among the more speculative outlets when it comes to transfer news.

Furthermore, various reports in England strongly suggest there is nothing to suggest a Nunez to Arsenal transfer has legs.

A prior report from the Liverpool Echo back in July categorically stated ‘Liverpool have no intention of selling Darwin Nunez.’ That came at a time when Nunez was drawing tentative links with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Liverpool’s move for Chiesa may have some questioning whether the Reds would soften their stance on selling Nunez.

But according to the Athletic, Liverpool’s plan is to add to their forward line and not subtract.

Their report from Monday declared: ‘a move for Chiesa, or another forward in his position, is unlikely to change the situation around any of the current forward players with Liverpool looking to build on the squad they already have rather than weaken it.’

As such, the speculative claims linking Arsenal with a late move for Nunez should not be taken seriously.

