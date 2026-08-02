Full truths on Yan Diomande to Real Madrid emerge as Liverpool contacted – Exclusive

Liverpool and PSG have reached the same conclusion after being contacted about re-entering talks to sign Yan Diomande amid delays in his transfer to Real Madrid, TEAMtalk can reveal.

PSG and Liverpool have refused to re-engage in the race for Diomande after being approached by intermediaries, with both clubs convinced the RB Leipzig star remains fully committed to joining Real Madrid, sources have confirmed.

Real Madrid reached an agreement on personal terms with the Ivory Coast international last month and had initially planned to bring him to the Spanish capital for a medical this week.

However, TEAMtalk understands the transfer has been delayed by final negotiations between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, with the structure of the add-ons package currently the main issue preventing the deal from being signed off.

Despite that setback, there has been no change in Diomande’s position.

The 19-year-old has not reported for RB Leipzig’s pre-season programme, missing the club’s opening friendly, and sources indicate there are currently no plans for him to join their training camp in Austria while the transfer remains unresolved.

We understand Diomande, who enjoyed a breakthrough Bundesliga campaign with double-digit goals and assists last season, has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and is simply waiting for permission to travel to Spain.

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Liverpool and PSG decline Yan Diomande opportunity

The temporary delay did prompt some intermediaries to sound out Diomande’s previous admirers in an attempt to establish whether another club could take advantage should negotiations drag on.

TEAMtalk can confirm both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were contacted.

However, sources at both clubs insist they have no intention of reviving their interest.

PSG had identified Diomande before switching their attention elsewhere in the market, while Liverpool were long-time admirers of the versatile attacker but now consider the situation closed.

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Both clubs believe the player has already made his decision and see little value in attempting to persuade him otherwise.

We understand that confidence is shared by those close to Diomande.

While the delays have been frustrating, they have not altered his determination to complete the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

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