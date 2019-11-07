Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are seemingly ready to make a move for the attacker.

The 20-year-old has starred for PSG since arriving on loan in 2017, eventually joining for €180million, and is also a major target for LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, Champions League winners Liverpool could also make a move for the France international forward, according to El Desmarque, with a whopping £215million fee being mooted.

The report says the Premier League leaders have the funds to sign Mbappe after a quiet summer transfer window ahead of this season.

But Mbappe remains the main target for Madrid, who are also keen on Reds duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, despite being contracted at PSG until 2022.

