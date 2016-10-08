Funes Mori willing to leave Everton if Argentina place is in doubt

Ramiro Funes Mori admits he may look to leave Everton if he is not considered one of Ronald Koeman’s first-choice centre-backs.

The Argentina defender has made only two Premier League starts this season, with new boss Koeman preferring new signing Ashley Williams alongside Phil Jagielka.

Funes Mori knows that his international place is in jeopardy should he continue to sit out and the 25-year-old is willing to leave Goodison Park if the situation does not change.

“I started playing, but then the manager decided I had to be a substitute,” Mori told La Nacion.

“I’ll see how things are going, because if I don’t play I will look for a way out to have that continuity of which we spoke, because my place in the national team is also based on playing.

“Although Paton [Edgardo Bauza, Argentina manager] gives me great confidence, I need continuity. And to play – at Everton or elsewhere.”

Funes Mori has made 43 appearances for the Toffees since joining the club in a £9.5million deal from River Plate in 2015.