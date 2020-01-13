Furious Antonio Conte lashes out over Alexis Sanchez questions

A furious Antonio Conte lashed out at reporters who questioned his decision not to play Alexis Sanchez in Inter Milan’s draw with Atalanta.

The Serie A leaders were held 1-1 at the San Siro on Saturday evening and were fortunate not to lose, as the away side missed an injury-time penalty.

Sanchez, on loan from Manchester United, was on the bench for the second successive match – having only just returned from a foot injury.

But with Inter searching for a winner that would have pulled them three points clear of Juventus, the former Chelsea chief opted not to rurn to the Chilean.

And that decision was the focus of questions post-match, with Conte not happy.

He said: “You mention Sanchez, well gentlemen, players must be fit to play. I am not crazy.

“So, either I am a moron, or I want to hurt myself. I believe one plus one equals two. If you make one plus one equal five…

“If I put someone out of our line-up it is for a reason. It is not about performing a hara-kiri or because I am a mad man.

“I faced this game without four key players. Atalanta are intense, with a lot of physical force. We did everything we could to try and win the game. The lads are exceptional.

“Today we had Nicolo Barella suspended, Matias Vecino with a calf problem.

“I’m trying to get Alexis Sanchez back in shape, but in my view we are giving everything in a very difficult situation.”

