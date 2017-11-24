Furious David Moyes ‘read riot act’ to West Ham striker

West Ham boss David Moyes read Andy Carroll the riot act after his first game in charge, a report claims.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 by Watford in Moyes’ first game in charge, leaving them in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Carroll was busy at Vicarage Road, but only in terms of elbowing people in the face, not in terms of trying to score actual goals.

Moyes issued an impassioned public defence of the striker in the aftermath, claiming that referees must offer him more “protection”.

Yet the Daily Mirror report that Moyes laid into Carroll after the game in an ‘angry dressing-down’.

Adrian Kajumba writes that Moyes ‘stunned witnesses’ by “hammering” Carroll, with his ‘overall performance’ angering the Scot.

“The Scot is understood to have told Carroll in no uncertain terms in Vicarage Road’s away dressing room that his display was not up to scratch and he needed to liven up,” Kajumba adds.

It is also claimed that Moyes’ ‘straight-talking communication style’ has gone down well among the West Ham squad, and his ‘hard work’ has been noticed.