The relationship between Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti is ‘broken’, with a report revealing club president, Florentino Perez, has ‘chosen’ a Liverpool icon to ‘start a new era.’

Real Madrid were humbled by bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday, losing 4-0 at The Bernabeu. The heavy defeat has gone down exactly as you would expect in Madrid, though Carlo Ancelotti’s problems extend far further than one match.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, club president, Florentino Perez, is ‘very angry’ at how Ancelotti has navigated the early stages of the season.

Ancelotti reportedly ‘demanded’ a contract extension for left-back Ferland Mendy and the club weren’t keen to reciprocate given the player’s age (29) and injury history. Mendy signed a two-year extension in September.

Ancelotti’s inability to weave Kylian Mbappe into a winning team was also highlighted as a major concern for Perez and Real Madrid chiefs. The French megastar has scored eight goals in 14 matches thus far, though for a player of his calibre much more was expected.

The lack of opportunities given to Arda Guler hasn’t helped Ancelotti’s case, along with the remarkable drop in Jude Bellingham’s form. And on the back of the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona, Sport claim Perez wants a change.

Accordingly, it’s stated Perez has ‘chosen’ Bayer Leverkusen manager and Liverpool icon, Xabi Alonso, as his successor to Ancelotti.

Any way back for Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

Sport state sources within Real Madrid do believe form and results will improve as the season wears on under Ancelotti, though the club fear their poor start has made it ‘very difficult’ to win titles. Real Madrid currently sit six points behind Barcelona who boast a vastly superior goal difference too (+27 vs +10).

However, it’s then stated the Barca humbling has ‘opened a rift that, even the titles might not heal. Trust with Ancelotti has been broken.’

One potential ray of hope for Ancelotti is Sport’s claim he retains the backing of the players. But with Ancelotti now aware he’s ‘lost the president’s support’, his days as Real Madrid manager appear to be numbered.

Perez has already set about appointing Alonso who via a clause in his contract with Leverkusen, can ‘leave unilaterally from June (2025) onwards.’

As such, Ancelotti does not appear to be under the threat of a mid-season sacking. Though with Perez now hitching his wagon to Alonso, it seems certain Ancelotti’s trophy-laden spell at The Bernabeu will end next summer.

Alonso is widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers within the game having guided Leverkusen to a league and cup double last season – going unbeaten in both. The Bundesliga title was the first in the club’s history, while Leverkusen also advanced to the final of the Europa League before losing to Atalanta.

Liverpool did explore appointing Alonso when seeking a replacement for Jurgen Klopp earlier in 2024. A move would have seen the Spaniard return to the club where he starred as a player between 2004-09, helping Liverpool win the Champions League (2005) and FA Cup (2006).

However, Alonso elected to remain loyal to Leverkusen for one more season at least. The Reds ultimately went with Arne Slot who has made a blistering start to life at Liverpool, winning 11 of his first 13 matches in charge.

