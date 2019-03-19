Furious Solskjaer made Mourinho reference after FA Cup defeat

Manchester United players were reportedly accused of “going back to the Mourinho days” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the laboured FA Cup defeat at Wolves on Saturday night.

United’s players were apparently left “shell-shocked” after “stroppy” Solskjaer criticised them following the plodding 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

United were firmly second best against an enterprising Wolves side and were fortunate to lose only by the odd goal, and The Sun has claimed Solskjaer laid into their “slow, laboured style of football” – which former boss Jose Mourinho was heavily criticised for.

The United squad apparently have “never seen him so angry” after the chance to win domestic silverware slipped through their hands.

The Norwegian caretaker boss, who has put himself in pole position for the full-time position with 14 wins from 19 games, “gave his troops the full hairdryer treatment” – famed by Solskjaer’s old United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskajer, per the report, has demanded his players use the international break “to analyse their own individual performances”.

It was the first time that United have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time under Solskjaer, who afterwards admitted: “We played into their hands really. We were not bright enough, not sharp enough.”

Solskajer “was expecting a big reaction” from his players after the defeat to Arsenal, but he told them they “took too many touches” against the newly-promoted side.