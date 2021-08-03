‘Furious’ Tottenham prepared to punish Kane after striker doubles down

Tottenham are prepared to start fining Harry Kane after the full scale of his attempts to force a transfer to Man City were revealed.

Kane, 28, has been everything Tottenham fans could’ve hoped for and more since breaking into the first-team in 2014. However, the England captain’s desire to lift major honours has been well documented. And unfortunately from Spurs’ perspective, they have not been able to give Kane what he desires most.

As such, speculation over a blockbuster transfer to Man City has begun to swirl. Pep Guardiola’s side were reported to have been rebuffed with a £100m bid during Euro 2020.

But with the tournament now firmly in the rear-view mirror, the saga has come back into focus.

Predictably, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is extremely reluctant to sell. That’s despite an alleged ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ being reached between he and Kane over his potential exit.

As such, Kane failed to report to training yesterday as the situation threatened to turn ugly.

Now, the Athletic have shed further light on the situation, and it appears the saga will indeed turn sour.

They report that Kane ‘does not plan to return to Hotspur Way until he is granted his wish to leave.’

The summer window closes on Tuesday, August 31. If Kane were to follow through with his pledge and continue to no-show training, he would likely miss their opening three Premier League matches before the window closes.

In contrast, Sky Sports then reported Kane could return to training “this weekend” after feeling his point has been made.

In a further twist, the Athletic claimed Kane recently made contact with a ‘non-English Man City player to inform him’ of his desire to join the club.

Tottenham firm in response to Kane

The Athletic claim Tottenham’s stance remains what many would have predicted.

Spurs will reportedly refuse to sanction a Kane exit to a Premier League rival ‘under any circumstance.’ Should a bid of around £150m arrive from a foreign suitor, however, Spurs would apparently be open to selling.

With both sides seemingly set in their ways, the situation does not appear to have a resolution on the horizon. Indeed, director of football Fabio Paratici has not been tasked with lining up a replacement striker.

One way Tottenham will attempt to force Kane’s hand, however, could come through financial sanctions.

Spurs figures are described as being ‘furious’ with the striker’s stance and ‘will fine him if he does not return.’

For their part, Man City are willing to bump their offer up to £130m. But unless Levy and Tottenham’s stance over selling to another English side changes, that bid too will also fail.

