Furious Wenger will ‘read riot act’ to Xhaka after race storm

Arsene Wenger is reportedly ‘furious’ at Granit Xhaka’s actions after the Arsenal midfielder was accused of racism.

Xhaka was in the headlines for the wrong reasons on Tuesday after he was alleged to have called a member of the British Airways staff a “f***ing white b****”.

The £33.8million summer signing was interview by police after the incident, and he is understood to have disputed the wording of the allegation.

But Wenger has been left incensed, according to the Daily Mail, who claim he ‘will read the riot act’ to the midfielder.

The Arsenal manager was already frustrated with Xhaka after his red card against Burnley at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was sent off against the Clarets on Sunday, with the Gunners only just managing to secure victory in the final seconds. He was named our early loser.

Sami Mokbel of the Mail writes that ‘the livid manager’ will reprimand the midfielder at some point this week.