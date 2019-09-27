AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek has given Arsenal hope of a future move to Emirates Stadium by admitting he supported the Gunners as a schoolboy.

The Poland striker has netted an impressive 12 goals in 25 appearances since a €35m switch to the San Siro from Genoa in January.

Prior to signing for Milan, the 24-year-old had also been mentioned as a potential target for Chelsea and Liverpool, with his overall career tally standing at 81 goals in 202 appearances.

But while a move within Serie A made sense for Piatek at the time, he’s suggested that he could be open to a future move to the Premier League, having admitted his admiration for Arsenal growing up.

In an regular segment with Tuttosport in which is entitled ‘Dear Champion I write’, Piatek (via Sport Witness) outed himself to be a boyhood fan of the Gunners.

“As a child I was an Arsenal fan, I really liked Wenger’s team playing style and admired champions like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp,” he said.

While Arsenal will have no current plans to bolster their forward line with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette among their options, Piatek could be one for the Gunners to keep their eye on in the future should either their, or indeed Milan’s, options change.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!