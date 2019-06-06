Future of £80m Man Utd star forces Solskjaer to scout Bundesliga hitman

Manchester United have identified Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller as their preferred replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Daily Mail, via ESPN, claims United are ready to turn to the relatively-unknown French striker this summer in the belief they can make around a £40m profit by moving the players around.

Lukaku is being strongly linked with Inter Milan, while PSG are also thought to be weighing up a move, with the Red Devils valuing the Belgian at £80m.

While United may struggle to generate that much for the former Everton and Chelsea forward, they do believe they can snare Haller for somewhere between £35-40m.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 20 times and providing 12 assists, and generally providing an excellent foil to Luka Jovic, who on Tuesday sealed a €70m switch to Real Madrid.

The paper claims United scouted Haller thoroughly during Frankfurt’s run to the Europa League semi-finals and while they are yet to make an approach, could do so once Lukaku departs.

United were on Tuesday linked with a move for Leicester star James Maddison as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to cement a British core at Old Trafford.

