Future of Liverpool midfield target remains unclear amid Barcelona links

Barcelona have denied speculation that they have agreed a deal with PSG contract rebel Adrien Rabiot, according to a report.

Rabiot is heading into the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been continually linked with a switch to Merseyside in 2019.

A report from French outlet Le Parisien on Tuesday claimed that Rabiot had everything in place to join Barcelona, and could even move to the Catalan giants in January.

The report stated that it was a “credible hypothesis” that Rabiot lines up for Barcelona against Lyon in the Champions League last 16.

On the contrary, Barcelona have apparently denied the rumours circulating that the France international is set to join, despite numerous reports in France suggesting otherwise.

Back in September ESPN stated French journalist Julien Laurens as claiming that Liverpool had “made contact” with the 23-year-old over a possible free transfer move.

Laurens went on to to add that Rabiot and Jurgen Klopp had “already spoken on the phone to discuss a move,” with the Anfield chief “very keen,” – having failed to sign the player when he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.