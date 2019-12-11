Future of Steven Gerrard revealed with managerial decision imminent

Steven Gerrard appears set to remain the boss of Rangers after the ex-Liverpool legend revealed the idea of signing an extension with the Glasgow club “was a pretty simple decision.”

Rangers suffered cup final heartache at the weekend when bitter rivals Celtic triumphed 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final.

Progress at Ibrox has been clear for all to see, however, with the Gers sitting just two points behind the Bhoys in the Scottish Premier League in what has been a hotly-contested title race so far.

The PA news agency understands Gerrard has agreed in principle a new deal stretching to 2024 and the former Liverpool captain says an announcement will be made soon.

New one-year agreements for goalkeeper Allan McGregor, midfielder Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe are also close to being finalised.

Gerrard – who missed out on winning his first trophy as a manager with Sunday’s Betfred Cup final defeat – said: “Alan McGregor and Steven Davis’ deals are imminent.

READ MORE: Kristoffer Ajer makes bold admission over Fraser Forster’s performance

“They are very close and will probably be announced after tomorrow’s game. They’re all agreed. They are two players I want around on a year extension on top of this year.”

Gerrard added: “Jermain’s is a bit different because he’s obviously Bournemouth’s player until the end of the year. But it’s a similar situation in that we want him to stay around.

“In terms of myself, the club approached me a week to 10 days ago about a new deal. It was a pretty simple decision. I want to stay around. I’m happy here.

“I’m as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was. Talks have been pretty straight forward and positive.

“When it’s signed and announced, you’ll have to wait and see. I don’t want any focus on myself or these players before tomorrow’s game with Young Boys.”

Gerrard added: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to manage and lead this football club.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here. I think we’re going in the right direction. If you’re happy then why not? That’s my motto.

“I believe in these players, I believe in the club and the direction it’s going. On the evidence of the weekend, I believe if we keep doing the right things and work hard, our day will come.”