Future of talented Liverpool loanee revealed by Derby boss Lampard

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is expected to stay with Derby County until the end of the season, according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp is happy with the young winger’s progress at the Championship side and doesn’t expect to cut his loan deal short anytime soon.

The Welsh international has enjoyed a successful period with the Rams, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances.

Frank Lampard is also hoping the 21-year-old can remain at Pride Park saying: “At the minute he’s our player, and of course we want him to stay our player for the course of the season because he is contributing.

“For me, he is here to progress, and he is progressing well. I hope he stays with us because I think we can work well for each other.”

The Reds do have an option to bring the player back to Anfield however, Liverpool have been adamant that this would only happen should they suffer a serious injury crisis.

The player faces stiff competition in Klopp’s side with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of him. Despite this, his long term future does seem to be with the Reds after signing a new five-year-deal in July.

On the other hand, another Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn is expected to make his return to Liverpool following a spell at Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old has struggled to get regular game time and hasn’t featured for the Championship side since early November.