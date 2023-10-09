Future superstar unimpressed by Man Utd, Liverpool; likelier to sign for ‘greatest club in Europe’ instead

A Benfica star being courted by Manchester United and Liverpool isn’t ‘dazzled’ by the idea of joining one of England’s heavyweights, and instead favours a move to who he believes are the ‘greatest club in Europe’, per a report.

Despite being just 19 years of age, centre-back Antonio Silva is already a regular for club and country. The defender has racked up five caps for Portugal at senior level and is a mainstay in Benfica’s backline.

Silva is a bona fide superstar-in-waiting and English giants Man Utd and Liverpool have both taken note.

Our recent Euro Paper Talk brought news from Portugal of United chasing Silva’s signature for 2024. Per Fabrizio Romano, United’s transfer chances likely hinge on ousting Harry Maguire first.

However, the Daily Mail then relayed news of Liverpool attempting to hijack any Silva transfer.

Jurgen Klopp may soon have a need for a new centre-half with Joel Matip out of contract at season’s end. Furthermore, Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger now aged 32.

But according to the latest from Portuguese publication Record, both United and Liverpool could be set for disappointment.

Silva sets sights on Real Madrid?

Via Sport Witness it’s claimed Silva is not all that impressed on the idea of joining the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are reaffirmed as being interested in signing Silva, though the player’s appreciation isn’t mutual.

Silva ‘welcomes’ the interest, but instead prefers a move to another of Europe’s heavyweights who are also vying for his signature – Real Madrid.

The centre-half reportedly views Real as ‘the greatest club in Europe’ and it’s a move to the Bernabeu that could await when the times comes to leave Benfica.

On the subject of when that might be, Record add Silva is in no hurry to leave Benfica just yet. Aged just 19, Silva clearly has time on his side before determining when is the right time to take the next step up in class.

Furthermore, Benfica are in a strong bargaining position due to Silva being under contract until 2027.

What’s more, his deal contains a hefty release clause believed to lay somewhere in the €100m-€120m range (approx. £86.4m-£103.6m).

